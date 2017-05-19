Indian Grand Master P Harikrishna loses to Boris Gelfand in Moscow chess meet

Moscow, May 19: Indian Grand Master P. Harikrishna went down to Israeli GM Boris Gelfand in the sixth round of the Moscow FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament here.

Coming into the day on the back of a splendid win and a day's rest, the World No.16 Indian, playing with black pieces, on Thursday (May 18) night could not maintain his momentum and despite giving a tough fight in a game that lasted for 52 moves, failed to avert his second loss of the campaign.

With three more rounds to go, Harikrishna is currently placed 16th on the leaderboard with a total of 2.5 points in his kitty.

The Hyderabadi will now take on the ninth placed Evgeny Tomashevsky of Russia.

IANS