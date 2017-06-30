Indian boys enter semi-finals at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Asan (South Korea), June 30: The Indian junior boys team outclassed Iran to enter the semi-finals of the 23rd Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships here on Friday (June 30).

The Indian team - comprising Manav Thakkar, Jeet Chandra and Manush Shah - defeated Iran 3-1 in the quarters to enter the last four stage and ensure a bronze medal.

They will take on top seeds and title favourites China for a place in the final.

But the junior girls crashed out of the team championships, losing to top seeds China in straight games. The team members were Moumita Datta, Archana Kamath and Selenadeepthi Selvakumar.

In the boy's section, Thakkar and Chandra, after putting up a good fight, lost to Iranians 1-9, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7 and 11-5, 15-13, 6-11, 9-11, 10-12 respectively.

However, Manush Shah defeated Iran's third player Alin Rahnamayhaghighi before Manav - playing his reverse singles - got the better of Ahmadian to guarantee India's semi-final place.

Earlier, the Indian junior girls faced a tough task against China.

Among the Indians, only Archana managed to take a game off her Chinese rival Tianyi Quian in the second rubber loss of 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, 8-11.

In the other contests, Sun Yingsha beat Moumita Datta 11-8, 11-8, 11-3 and Shi Xunyao beat Selena 11-4, 11-3, 11-5.

