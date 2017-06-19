Indian basketball star Amritpal Singh to play for Sydney Kings

Bengaluru, June 19: Indian player Amritpal Singh has been formally invited to join the Sydney Kings, a franchise in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), for the Atlas Challenge tournament in China, it was announced on Monday (June 19).

The tournament consists of eight teams from various countries, and will be played from July 16-25.

This is a huge opportunity for the six-feet-10-inch-tall centre player, who impressed a number of teams at the NBL Draft Combine in Melbourne, Australia earlier this year.

Asked about the development, the 26-year-old said: "I am thrilled to have received this great opportunity. I am entirely focused on preparing for the tournament and intend to put in every effort to doing well."

Amritpal's manager from Pursuit India Vishnu Ravi Shankar said: "After the Draft Combine concluded in April, Amritpal had generated interest from a few teams, which culminated in the Sydney Kings inviting him for a rookie camp earlier this month."

"From my interactions with him, I could sense that he was going to seize this opportunity with both hands. Credit to his composure that he was able to perform under pressure. His humble personality and affable nature also helped in securing the invite," he added.

IANS