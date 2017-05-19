India's young badminton sensation Utsava Palit to compete in Indonesia

Hyderabad, May 19: Bengal's newest Badminton sensation Utsava Palit is being hailed as the most promising badminton player now in India’s junior circuit.

She was a U-15 national champion in last December. Within a month she again clinched the U-17 individual title in another badminton championship organised by the Union sports ministry.

In spite of being a registered player from Bengal, Utsava Palit trains under experienced coach Ajay Rao in Hyderabad and lives there in a rented flat with her mother Chaya Palit.

His father Swarup Palit has a small business which gives him stiff hurdles to continue daughter’s playing.

Still, the father seems indomitable and in a bid to guide her daughter’s standard to international standard, Swarup Palit is going to take another big risk.

That is to send Utsava to Djakarta to train at one of Indonesia’s premier badminton academies this year.

Utsava’s coach Ajay Rao, speaking from Hyderabad on Thursday (May 18) said: “Utsava had gone to Thailand a couple of months ago to take part in an international junior ranking tournament.

"But she crashed out of the championship in the second round losing to a player of Vietnam. It was not that Utsava failed to deliver.

"She performed her best. But I observed that she required more speed and quickness to earn court coverage and after having watched her game I felt she badly needs the support of infrastructure.

"So, following discussion with her father we have decided to send Utsava to Indonesia’s one of the premier badminton academies.”

According to Swarup Palit, Utsava might be sent to Jakarta around in October-November after the national championship is over.

Utsava will be taking part in the national championship in the under-17 category for the first time. The player, however, said: “I need to be more fit on the court. Otherwise, I will not be able to excel at the international level.”

Utsava’s idol is Rio Olympic gold medal winner Carolina Marin and ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.

She did not forget to reveal that she watches videos of both these players’ training and matches. Her coach seems optimistic that after returning from Djakarta it will be a different Utsava.

OneIndia News