Bengaluru, June 29: Sonjay Dutt is an Indo-American wrestler who is performing around the pro-wrestling circuit in the USA for quite a long time now.

He might not be a familiar face for us due to him never appearing him in the biggest promotion, WWE, ever but nobody can deny the fact that he is a veteran performer with almost 15 years of experience under his name.

He got the chance to decide whether he would wrestle in the WWE or their rival promotion, TNA back in the last decade.

At that point, TNA just witnessed its birth under former WWE employee, Jeff Jarrett and continued performing there from 2003 to 2009. He left for sometimes before rejoining the promotion in the year 2012.

Now, it is quite surprising as would why someone away from his native country would not accept a contract from the pinnacle wrestling promotion and join the secondary league? But, Sonjay Dutt did the same and has some pretty good reasons behind it.

He had a sitdown with The Pancakes and Powerslams Podcast where he opened up about the current situation of Impact Wrestling promotion and the earlier offers he received from WWE and Ring of Honour promotion.

Dutt clarified that he wanted a deal which would not bind him in a contract and that’s what Impact offered him going in contrast of WWE and ROH.

It’s a fact that a global company like WWE does not allow their superstars to wrestle outside their banner. But, Impact Wrestling lets their superstars do so in order to earn more.

So, the Indian-origin wrestler took the opportunity and went on to go forward with the opportunity. He got the reward for the same as he is the X-Division Champion in the Impact Wrestling. In the recent tapings in Mumbai, India, he has won the championship in front of his home crowd.

Dutt also mentioned that under the new authority banner of Anthem Sports, the company is really doing well by stating: “I think that the shows for the past three months have proved that things are different.

The faces are different, the stories are different, the way we’re telling the stories are different, and at the end of the days, it is about the personalities and the stories.”

The X-Division Championship held by Sonjay Dutt will be defended next at the Slammiversary PPV on July 2nd. It will be 2 out of 3 falls match against Low-Ki at the 15th anniversary of the event.

OneIndia News