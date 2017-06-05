India's Shankar Sarath scores points in Asia Road Racing Championship

Suzuka, June 5: India's Shankar Sarath Kumar of RAMA Honda Racing team by NTS T.Pro Ten10 secured a few more precious points in the first race of the SuperSport 600cc double-header following an improved performance in the third round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here over the weekend.

Riding the Honda CBR 600WR, Chennai-based Sarath Kumar picked up two points in the first race on Saturday, but drew blank in the second outing on Sunday, but showed improvement through the weekend. He has nine points from three rounds.

Sarath's team-mate Rajiv Sethu, riding the Honda CBR 250RR in the Asia Production class for the first time at this iconic circuit, finished outside of points in both the races.

Both Sarath and Sethu are backed by John Sudheer of the RAMA Group of companies besides Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Honda Motorsports Japan.

Sarath said: "Although I improved my timing with each session this time as well, I still do not have enough speed compared to my competitors. As such, I want to review the riding style and be able to run faster in the rounds to follow."

Sethu said: "Although racing at the Suzuka circuit was not the first time because of my participation in the Asian Dream Cup in the previous season, it was still a difficult race I was riding the CBR 250 RR for the first time here. Yet, it was still a good experience as I was able to put in some good lap times."

However, the RAMA Honda team also enjoyed better results as their 600cc spearhead Taiga Hada finished sixth and fourth to be placed fourth in the championship while in the Asia Production class, Tomoyash Koyoma was third in both the races.

The fifth RAMA Honda team rider Sena Yamada also picked up useful points in both the SuperSport 600cc races.

The RAMA Honda team is currently placed third in the 600cc championship and fifth in the AP 250 class after three rounds.

John Sudheer, Chairman, RAMA Group of Companies, said: "I am quite satisfied with our team's overall performance here at Suzuka.

It was heartening that both Sarath and Rajiv showed some improvement and I look forward to the next round in Indonesia in August."

RAMA Honda team director Yusuke Teshima said: "We were aiming to win both AP 250 and SS 600 races, and though we couldn't, it was one more step forward. We will continue to work on the bikes and be better prepared for the next round."

