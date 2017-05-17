Table Tennis: India's Manav Thakkar, Preyesh Raj settle for silver at junior meet

New Delhi, May 17: Keeping an unbeaten record, unseeded Japanese Fumiya Igarashi defeated India's Manav Thakkar to emerge winner in the junior boys singles final of the Thailand Junior and Cadet Open table tennis tournament in Bangkok.

The Japanese defeated the Indian 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-5. The Indian had beaten higher-rated adversaries in the semifinal and quarterfinal.

Like Manav, No.2 seed Preyesh Suresh Raj of India had to be content with the silver medal when he went down to top-seeded Amir Mohammad Samadi of Iran sin the Hopes singles final.

The Iranian won 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-2. Samadi also beat Tharun Shanmugan in the semi-final 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 before securing his place in the final.

Earlier, the Indians had won a bronze in Junior Boys team event.

IANS