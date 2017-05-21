India's Anshu Jamsenpa creates history, climbs Mt. Everest twice in five days

India's Anshu Jamsenpa created history as she climbed the mount Everest twice in five days.

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kathmandu, May 21: Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa created mountaineering history on Sunday when she summited Mount Everest twice in a span of five days.

Anshu unfurled the Indian Tricolour on the mountain's crest on May 16 at 9 a.m., and completed the feat for a second time at 7.45 a.m., on Sunday (May 21).

File Photo: Climbers on Mt. Everest
File Photo: Climbers on Mt. Everest

She thus climbed the world's highest mountain twice in 118 hours and 15 minutes and set the record for a double ascent in a single season.

Anshu also became the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest five times in a record time.

Everest Summitter Association (ESA) General Secretary Lhakpa Rangdu Sherpa made the official announcement from the Everest Base Camp on Sunday morning.

IANS

Read more about:

sports, mountain, mount everest, india

Story first published: Sunday, May 21, 2017, 14:06 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...