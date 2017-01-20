PM stresses on institutional arranagement must to excel in sports

PM says map talent at district level to excel in sports.

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India needs an institutional arrangement for achieving excellence in sports.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C), Vijay Goel poses for a group photo with the Indian Junior Hockey Team which recently won the World Cup 2016, at a felicitation function in New Delhi. PTI photo by Manvvender Vashist.

"We need an institutional arrangement that enables excellence in sports. I am sure every government wants to popularise sports," Modi said while addressing a conference of ministers and secretaries of Tourism, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports Departments at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister addressed the conference via video-conferencing.

"What is needed is proper mapping at the district level so that we can understand where our talent is where infrastructure is," Modi said. Speaking on the tourism potential of India, Modi said: "India is blessed with so much potential that it can draw the world."

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 18:00 [IST]
