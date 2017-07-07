India athletes bag four golds on Day 2 of Asian Athletics

Bhubaneswar, July 7: India continued its fine run at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships, winning four gold medals so far on a rain-hit second day of the competition here.

Indian quartermilers -- both in men's and women's section -- sensationally grabbed a gold medal each in the space of less than five minutes to consolidate the host country's lead on day two.

Nirmala Sheoran clinched the yellow metal in women's 400m, while Mohammed Anas grabbed the gold in men's 400m.

Meanwhile, P U Chitra finished on the top of the podium in women's 1500m race and Ajay Kumar Saroj won a gold medal in men's 1500m.

India yesterday bagged as many as seven medals, including two golds, to sit atop the medal tally.

PTI