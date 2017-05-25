Impact Wrestling announces to host two shows in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 25: It looks like the US-based owners of the wrestling promotions are targeting the huge market present in India.

The biggest move came after our fellow Indian Jinder Mahal became the WWE champion on this past Sunday. Following the move of the WWE, another company announces show tapings, here.

The Impact Wrestling promotion (formerly known as the TNA Impact Wrestling) announced that they will be organising two show tapings in Mumbai.

The promotion is the second biggest in the United States following WWE whose shows are broadcasted by Sony Six in India, every week.

As per their announcements, the entire roster will be present in Mumbai for two show tapings which will be held on May 30th and 31st.

So, the fans should get ready to see some of the biggest names like Alberto Del Rio, Lashley, EC3 and more performing live in the city.

History. Impact will become first North American Wrestling company to broadcast Flagship program from India. @SonySIX #IMPACTIndia pic.twitter.com/gqUvh6dGzN — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2017

With this move, The Impact Wrestling would also become the first company to conduct their weekly television tapings in India. Previously, both of them and WWE has hosted various live events, here.

TV tapings are different to that of live events since they get televised. Just like, we get to see WWE Raw and Smackdown every single week with the storyline continuing whereas live events feature some random booked matches.

.@PrideOfMexico makes sure he gets to appreciate the culture of the places he gets to traveling while wrestling. #IMPACTIndia @SonySix pic.twitter.com/UL3DGkDbYl — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2017

The cornerstone of the company, a former WWE employee, Jeff Jarrett opened up to Fox Sports about this path-breaking announcement. These were his statements:

“It is the first time to my knowledge that a US based wrestling organisation is going to India, and are actually producing four episodes that will be seen globally. To my knowledge that is the first time ever that a company has done that. We are very excited.

"Sony Six is our partner over there. Grey Matter is a production company that we have partnered with and they have done lots of hours throughout India producing lots of programming so we are super excited.

"The crew is headed over, everyone is super excited. In 2012-2013, we filmed Ring Ka King a few years ago, hugely successful, changing regime prevented season two.”

How does @therealec3 pack for #IMPACTIndia and how many suitcases does he need for all his suits? Find out now! #IMPACTIndia pic.twitter.com/f57CIK81Ia — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2017

The move is certainly going to increase the pro-wrestling fever among the Indian fans. They are already going ga-ga over Jinder Mahal’s championship reign and would not let go such an opportunity to witness their favourite superstars.

We can certainly expect to get more details regarding the same as the entire crew lands in Mumbai, next week.

