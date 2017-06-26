'If the ref tells me to stop, I stop': Kevin Lee

Oklahoma, June 26: The UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa Vs Lee represented controversy as the night ended with a win for Kevin Lee in Round 1 at the main event in Oklahoma City on Sunday (June 25).

The night ended with drama which will be long debated among UFC fans. The fans could actually feel robbed of their ticket prices as referee Mario Yamazaki intervened and called off the fight in the first round itself. The fans would have wanted to see more of the two in the octagon as it was the main event of the evening.

Contoversy aside Lee was dominant and may be was seconds away from getting Chiesa to tap or passing out. That win took Lee to a 5-match streak, the third longest in the lightweight division.

Kevin Lee's reaction after defeating Michael Chiesa talking to Fox Sports, "I just got to watch the replay and, to me, it looks like he went out. If the fight hadn't been stopped, it would've just been a few more seconds of me choking him." he said.

He also added, "I'm disappointed that I didn't get to show more out there because I was ready for four more rounds. When we stopped didn't matter to me. I think he wanted me to come out and blitz but I'm a smart fighter. I stayed on my toes, kept the distance and worked a game plan. He is taller but I am longer so I wanted to work that to my advantage."

He ended saying "I dictated where and when the fight took place and I'm very happy with it. The ref could see what was happening. He was fighting the choke and I changed my grip. When I changed the grip, he stopped fighting my hands and the ref stopped the fight. That's the end of it."

With that win, the No. 11-ranked Lee improves to 16-2. The No. 6-ranked Chiesa falls to 14-3. There is also talk of Chiesa asking for a rematch against Lee this December. There is still no official word on the rematch as we await confimation.

