I will never fail a drug test, says Mo Farah

Bengaluru, July 10: After winning the London leg of the Diamond League (3,000 m), some uneasy questions returned to haunt Farah.

Questions prompted by data hacked from track's governing body that showed Farah's blood readings were initially flagged as "likely doping" following analysis by an unidentified expert.

Another file attached to the same email published by Russian-linked hackers said the British runner's profile was "now flagged as 'normal' with the last sample."

"I am sick of repeating myself and you guys are just making something of nothing," Farah said. "As I said, I will never ever fail a drugs test and that is who I am to people who know me. I work hard at what I do and I just carry on enjoying what I do and it comes as a little distraction."

Farah became more irritated as the probing continued in the mixed zone where he was accompanied by his manager and spokeswoman.

"I can only control my legs and what I do and I know there are a lot of people who support me, behind me, the whole nation," Farah said. "It is just a small majority who think to become a success you must be doing something.

"I said I will never fail a drugs test. That is who I am. I believe in clean sports and I just have to enjoy what I do, keep smiling. And let you guys do what you do."

Not that he is happy with the media coverage of his career. Much of that has scrutinized the coach Farah stands by: Alberto Salazar, who is being investigated by the US Anti-Doping Agency over accusations he skirted anti-doping rules while training some of his athletes at the Nike Oregon Project.

"There is no secret to what I do," Farah said. "My life is not as easy as people think. It is hard work, about grafting. I wish you guys would understand it a bit more and write down the facts. I do what I do, keep smiling."

OneIndia News