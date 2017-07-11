I will be back next year, says Rafael Nadal

London, July 11: Rafael Nadal could not hide his disappointment after losing to Giles Muller and walked off the Centre Court after what appeared a valedictory wave to all corners. But the 31-year-old Spaniard later insisted he will be back in 2018.

"I never said I am not going to come back. I want to come back because I want to play more times in the Centre Court," said Nadal.

Nadal felt he owed his fans a successful last hurrah at a tournament where he has also been runner-up on three occasions.

"Great feeling. Great atmosphere. I put everything on the court. I played with all my passion. The crowd normally appreciate that," said the 2008 and 2010 champion. "Sorry for the crowd that were supporting me."

Muller's reward is a first Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance against former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

In a pulsating final set, Nadal finally cracked in the 28th game of the decider when he went long with a return.

"I lost in the fourth round. That's not the result that I was expecting," added the Mallorcan who had reached the last-16 without dropping a set.

"It's true that I played some good matches, but the same time is true that I didn't want to lose that match. So it is tough to analyse that in a positive way right now. I played better than other years, true. At the same time I was ready for important things, so I lost an opportunity."

For late-bloomer Muller, Monday's sensational win ended a 22-match losing streak against top-five players. It also came four years after his ranking nosedived to 366 in the world as he battled a potentially career-ending elbow injury.

"I've been able to play full seasons now for the last three or four years," he said. "The last injury I had was probably the best thing that ever happened to me. Because I had problems with my elbow, I wasn't able to touch a racquet.

"I was able to work out physically, I got myself into the best shape I ever was. Since 2014 when I came back, I'm able to play full seasons without any breaks during the season. I have a lot of confidence in my body now, which I didn't do before."

OneIndia News