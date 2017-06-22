HWL Semi-Finals: Malaysia beat India 3-2 in quarter-finals

London, June 22: Rahim Razie struck a brace as Malaysia defeated India 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Finals here on Thursday (June 22).

Rahim (19th, 48th minutes) scored off penalty corners as the Malaysians knocked the Indians out of the tournament.

Tajuddin Tengku completed the tally for Malaysia when he converted a penalty corner in the 20th minute.

Ramandeep (24th, 26th minutes) scored both goals for India.

Both teams played an attacking style and there were several chances at either end. The Indians paid the penalty of some poor defending along with several instances of poor finishing by the forwards.

Rahim gave Malaysia the lead when he converted a penalty corner. It was poor defending by the Indians as the defenders tasked with rushing the penalty corner taker did not do their job properly while goalkeeper Harmanpreet Singh should have reacted faster.

Tajuddin doubled Malaysia's lead in the very next minute when he fired home from another penalty corner.

Ramandeep (24th minute) brought India back into the game when he exploited some poor marking by the Malaysian defenders to deflect in a cross from Sumit.

The goal seemed to perk up the Indians and they peppered the Malaysian goal with repeated attacks.

The pressure paid off when following a penalty corner, a shot by Chinglensana Singh from the top the top of the penalty circle was blocked Haziq Samsul but Ramandeep was on hand to poke home the rebound.

However, Rahim sealed victory for Malaysia in the final quarter when he converted a penalty corner.

IANS