Hulk Hogan approached by WWE to be the brand ambassador

Bengaluru, June 7: Hulk Hogan has been patiently waiting to make his comeback to the WWE for a long time, now.

He was expected to be back in time for Wrestlemania 33 since it was hosted in his home state of Florida. He was present in the same location for his shop’s opening.

However, WWE did not want to take a risk by bringing him back since the private media leak scandal surrounding Paige broke out at that point and left the entire pro-wrestling industry talking about it. A similar incident forced WWE to cut all the ties with the legendary wrestler in the year 2015.

He was found in a video with a woman in a compromising way and further uttering some racist comments to the woman.

This led to a lawsuit filed by Gawker media house against him. WWE has removed all the details of Hulk Hogan from their website from that point on.

However, the former franchise of the company was able to free himself of all the accusations by winning the case. This started a slow process to bring The Immortal One back into WWE programming gradually.

The latest reports around him are suggesting that WWE is willing to bring him back as early as possible to the company.

As per claims of Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon wants him to become the brand ambassador of the company so that he can be the face of every promotional campaign all around the world.

The only concern of the WWE officials is that whether the return of Hulk Hogan will create some backlash from the fans or not.

In order to get feedbacks, they have started using his name in the advertisements and another TV programming, as well.

On an episode of Bring it to The Table on WWE Network, WWE commentator JBL discussed the situation hinting a possible return for him. Here are his quotes:

“What happened on this tape, I think, it was horrible. I think it was, I can't say if it was a one-off or not, but he was punished. He was punished and he was punished severely.

He's going to be hounded about that tape the rest of his life and I think that's enough. I think he's an icon and I think he's welcome back. I would like to see him back in the WWE.”

Living legends like Hogan or Shawn Michaels always come handy while representing the company to the public.

They always have their unique appeal to the audience to drag them to WWE products. Hopefully, that day is not far away when the 'Hulka-mania will run wild’, once again.

OneIndia News