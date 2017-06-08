Hollywood star Stephen Amell wants to return to WWE

Bengaluru, June 8: Stephen Amell and WWE have their connections in the past. In 2015, Amell was present on one episode of WWE Raw to promote his TV series Arrow where he plays the lead character inspired by the DC Comics hero.

A segment was arranged between him and the then WWE superstar, Stardust which earned quite a reputation.

It led to a full-fledged feud between the two of them culminating a big matchup at Summerslam 2015.

Stephen Amell teamed up with Neville to take on the team of Stardust and Wade Barrett at the summer’s biggest event.

WWE was benefitted with this association as well as the Hollywood star. The Arrow series reached on a higher note after that whereas WWE managed to garner some mainstream attention.

Later, Sheamus grabbed the villain role in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2016 movie where Amell played the lead guy.

Recently, The Arrow star was present at the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in London, England. Comicbook was able to take an interview of the star at the fest where they come up with the question as of whether he is willing to make a return to the WWE or not.

He gave a positive nod stating that he is always ready to do something which is wrestling oriented.

Amell said: "I would love to do something with wrestling again. I don't know what that's going to be. I think being with WWE would be really cool.

"I think that Cody who I worked with is doing such great stuff with Ring of Honour and New Japan. That would be cool. Um, but I need to get back to the ring one more time."

His bonding with Stardust aka Cody Rhodes has grown bigger with some more altercations in the year 2015. This is the reason he wanted to have another match with him.

Considering that Cody is now out of contract with the WWE and signed with Ring of Honour promotion, he declared intentions to go to ROH in order to have the rematch. You will have to keep updated with this page if any progress takes place regarding this matter.

