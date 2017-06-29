Hollywood movie Inconceivable star Eva Marie hints to return to WWE

Bengaluru, June 29: When it comes to the WWE programming, it’s hard to predict any circumstances considering how much unpredictable it is.

Such ongoing took place during an interview with TooFab Magazine. The Total Divas star, Eva Marie was the guest where she hinted to return to WWE, again.

The rift between Eva Marie and WWE was going on around the last year regarding her short screen time she was given, every single week.

Initially, the Creative wanted to use her as a top heel superstar on the show due to the natural heat she is able to produce every time she appears in an arena.

Just when the push was started to take off, Eva suffered a suspension for 30 days for violating the Wellness Policy of the company.

Apparently, she used to take drugs which were not sanctioned by the WWE doctors. This barred her from performing last year’s Summerslam event and closed door of a return.

Recently, the “All red everything” Diva has removed all the WWE mentions from her bio on the social media accounts hinting the same.

However, she acted in total contrast while asked about her WWE status in the interview with TooFab magazine.

What is Linda hiding? See @natalieevamarie in #InconceivableMovie in theaters and on demand June 30th! A post shared by Lionsgate Premiere (@lionsgatepremiere) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Eva Marie gave a clear warning to Alexa Bliss and Naomi, the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion, respectively stating that she might be coming after the title, at one point.

Here is what she said on a potential return to WWE: “Oh, my goodness, for sure. WWE, for me, is where it all started.

"You never know, I could show up on a Monday Night Raw, I could come down to SmackDown Live and snatch that title real quick. Never leave me out, you never know what's creeping around the corner, if you know what I mean.”

For now, the Total Divas star is extremely busy with her “Inconceivable” film schedule starring Nicolas Cage.

The film will hit the theatres in the USA on this Friday. It was primarily thought that since she is quitting WWE, she will not be allowed to cast in Total Divas, as well. But, Eva also kept the hopes alive.

She said: “You never know. It's definitely a possibility. I love that show and I think everybody needs a little bit of Natalie Eva Marie in their life, so why not spread it everywhere.”

OneIndia News