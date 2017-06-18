Hockey World League: Twitterati laud Indian team for thrashing Pakistan

By:
London, June 18: Harmanpreet Singh, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each to guide India to a comprehensive win over Pakistan in Hockey World League.

India rout Pakistan 7-1

India routed their arch-rivals to retain their top position in the Pool B. It was sheer domination from the Indian side against a below par Pakistani team. Pakistan languish at the bottom of the group.

After conceding six goals, Pakistan pulled one back through Muhammad Umar Butta 57th minute strike but it only proved to be a consolation in this embarrassing defeat.

Twitterati went bonkers with India's win over Pakistan. Congratulatory messages poured in from all over the country.

Here are some reaction of celebrities and fans

Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina congratulated Indian hockey team.

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor praised Indian team.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulatedIndian team.

Naveen Jindal

Indian businessman Naveen Jindal congratulated Indian team.

Babita Phogal

Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat congratulated Indian team.

Vijay Goel

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel congratulated India.

Rahul Gandhi

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Hockey team.

Proud Indian fans

Indian fans proud of the Hockey team.

Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza congratulated Indian hockey team.

Fans congratulate Indian team

Indian fans congratulated Hockey team for a comprehensive win.

OneIndia News

