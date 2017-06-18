Hockey World League: Twitterati laud Indian team for thrashing Pakistan

London, June 18: Harmanpreet Singh, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each to guide India to a comprehensive win over Pakistan in Hockey World League.

India rout Pakistan 7-1

India routed their arch-rivals to retain their top position in the Pool B. It was sheer domination from the Indian side against a below par Pakistani team. Pakistan languish at the bottom of the group.

After conceding six goals, Pakistan pulled one back through Muhammad Umar Butta 57th minute strike but it only proved to be a consolation in this embarrassing defeat.

