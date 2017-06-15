Hockey World League: India thrash Scotland 4-1

London, June 15: Ramandeep Singh scored twice as India thrashed Scotland 4-1 to start their campaign at the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final on a rousing note here on Thursday (June 15).

Ramandeep (31st, 34th minutes) scored a couple of field goals just before half-time to give India the upper hand in the Pool B match.

Striker Akashdeep Singh scored another field goal in the 40th minute before Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) powered in a penalty corner to drive home the advantage.

Scotland captain Chris Grassic gave his team the lead in the seventh minute to put India under early pressure.

