Hockey World League: India thrash Pakistan 6-1 in 5th to 8th place match

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

London, June 24: India put up a quality display to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan 6-1 in a fifth-eighth classification match of the Hockey World League Semi-Final here on Saturday (June 24).

Ramandeep Singh (eighth, 28th minute), Talwinder Singh (25th), Mandeep Singh (27th, 59th) and Harmanpreet Singh (36th) found the back of the net for India, who crashed out of the podium race after suffering a 2-3 loss to Malaysia in a quarter-final on Thursday (June 22).

File photo: Indian Hockey team
File photo: Indian Hockey team

For Pakistan, Ajaz Ahmad pulled one back in the 41st minute. India will now face Canada for the 5th-6th place on Sunday (June 25).

IANS

Read more about:

hockey, indian hockey, hockey india, pakistan, sports

Story first published: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 17:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...