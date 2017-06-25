Hockey World League: India go down 2-3 against Canada to finish 6th

London, June 25: Indian Hockey team went down 2-3 against a much weaker Canada to finish 6th in the 8 teams Hockey World League semifinals today (June 25).

Canada took an early lead but India were quick to respond. Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to restore parity.

Harmanpreet doubled his tally 22nd minute which took India to the commanding position. Thereafter India got several chances to increase their lead but failed.

Canada looked a completely different side in the second half. They played with determination, defended well and went vehemently for the counter attacks.

Canada's Keegan Pereira equalised in the 39th minute and just at the stroke of the end of third quarter, Gordon Johnston netted the third goal.

It was an emphatic win for the Canadians who finish 5th ahead of giants India.

OneIndia News