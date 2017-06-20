Hockey World League: India go down 1-3 against Netherlands

London, June 20: Indian hockey team went 1-3 against Netherlands in the final match of the Pool B of Hockey World League in London today (June 20).

Netherlands qualified for the semi-final as the top team from their group. They remained unbeaten. India too qualifies for the semis as the second side.

Netherlands dominated the proceedings from the very beginning and took the lead as early as in the second minute thanks to a strike from Thierry Brinkman.

The Dutch side increased their lead via Sander Baart's goal in the 12th minute and took their tally to three goals in the 24th minute.

For India, Akashdeep Singh netted the only goal in the 28th minute. It was Akashdeep's 5th goal of the tournament.

FT! India goes down fighting against @oranjehockey in their last game in Pool B in the Hero Men's #HWL2017 SF in London on 20th June. pic.twitter.com/8R3yEkEG9N — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 20, 2017

OneIndia News