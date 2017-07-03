Google Doodle celebrates 140 years of Wimbledon

London, July 3: The biggest and the grandest Grand Slam of all Wimbledon main rounds kick-started its campaign today (July 3). This is the 140th year of the tournament which began its journey in 1877.

Wimbledon guide

On this auspicious occasion, to mark the 140th year anniversary of the tournament, Google has rolled out a Doodle dedicating to Wimbledon.

In the Doodle, the background is green in colour which depicts the iconic grass court of Wimbledon. Two Tennis racquets are playing a small game and the letters 'GOOGLE' have been used to depict the audience.

On the Doodle, Google wrote: "To many fans and players, Wimbledon is tennis. Good luck to this year's competitors!"

Roger Federer and Pete Sampras are joint most successful players in the Men's Singles category as they have won 7 titles. Martina Navratilova in women's singles has won the most titles, 9.

Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are the top seeds in Men's Singles and Women's Singles category respectively.

OneIndia News