Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida

Florida, May 29: Ace American golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida, USA today (May 29), on a drink-driving charge, according to local police.

According to local media reports, the golfer was arrested in a town called Jupiter at 3:00 AM local time.

As reported by BBC, records from Palm Beach County Police reveal that the official time of arrest entered by the Police was 7:08 AM. He was released after few hours.

Tiger Woods who is regarded as one of the greatest golf players of all time has won as many as 79 PGA tours and 40 European tours in his career. He turned pro in 1996.

Woods was suffering from back injuries recently which forced him to pull out off several tournaments. He had recently confirmed that his injuries are recovering pretty well at the moment.

Here is the photograph of the Golfer after being arrested according to Police records

Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI.https://t.co/m8ZdDvuWfY pic.twitter.com/EVkCi6gnwh — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) May 29, 2017

OneIndia News