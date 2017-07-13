Golf: Slow start for SSP Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri at Scottish Open

Irvine, July 14: SSP Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri made a sedate start to the Scottish Open managing Tied-59 and Tied-104 respectively even as the first round is yet to finish at the Dundonald Links, here today (July 13).

Chawrasia, going out in the morning wave, shot an even par 72 with two birdies and two bogeys, while Anirban Lahiri, who is playing on European Tour for the first time since Hero Indian Open managed a two over 72.

Many of top finishes were because of front nine birdies. Prominent among them were Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter who were in shared lead at 67 alongside Australian Andrew Dodt and England's Callum Shinkwin as the leaderboard looked very close.

The defending Open champion Henrik Stenson recovered from an opening triple-bogey to finish at level par while playing partner and world number four Rory McIlroy had a rocky opening day.

Stenson had three birdies on front nine, but the stretch from ninth to 13th saw three bogeys and a double as he finished at 74, needing a strong second day to avoid a second straight missed cut in as many weeks.

Chawrasias two birdies came on par-5 14th and fifth, after starting from the tenth tee and he dropped shots on first and seventh.

"The disappointing part was that I missed a lot of makeable putts, at least 3, 4 of them from around 10 feet, said Chawrasia, who was Tied-59th with the afternoon wave still out on the course.

Lahiri finished his front nine with two bogeys on third and fourth, two of the holes, which produced a lot of birdies today. Ironically, the front nine is where most players scored on the first day but Lahiri could not find them.

PTI