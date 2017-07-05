Golf: India's Shiv Kapur qualifies for British Open

Milton Keynes (England), July 5: Shiv Kapur, enjoying good results of late, added another feather to his cap by earning a ticket to his 3rd British Open after winning the Qualifying events, here.

Kapur, who will be the lone Indian at this year's Open Championship, earned his berth at the year's third Major after shooting scores of 71 and 65 that gave him first place at eight-under-136, two shots ahead of the English duo of Ian Poulter and Toby Tree.

Kapur was thus among the three players with the best scores who qualified from The Marquess' Course at Woburn.

The top three players from each of the five Final Qualifying events made it to this year's British Open which will be held at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England from July 2023.

Kapur, who made 13 birdies, a bogey and two double-bogeys in his two rounds on Tuesday, is now all set to make his fifth Major appearance.

The two-time Asian Tour winner, who returned to the winners circle in Asia after an 11-year gap earlier this year, has previously been part of the field at the British Open in 2006 and 2013.

He missed the halfway cut by one shot in 2006 and finished tied 73rd in 2013. Kapur's other two Major appearances have come at the US Open in 2014 and 2015. He will now be playing at a Major after two years.

Incidentally, Kapur, who is currently placed 305 in the world rankings, holds the Indian record for the best finish at the US Open thanks to his tied 23rd place at the 2014 edition.

