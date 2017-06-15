Goldberg set to return to WWE for one more stint

Bengaluru, June 15: Apparently, Wrestlemania 33 has marked the end of Goldberg’s career in the WWE unless he signs a new deal with the company.

He walked into the Citrus Bowl as the reigning champion to digest a loss to the beast incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

After that, he hinted at his stint’s end with his last appearance on Monday Night Raw post-Wrestlemania.

However, the man is very humble the way that WWE and the fans treated him since his return to the company.

A major push was waiting for him and he became the Universal champion due to the overwhelming support from the WWE Universe.

Considering the fact that the fans would not mind to see him in action for one more stint, a return is possible, anytime.

Going by the recently posted picture on his Instagram account, he clearly indicated of the same in near future.

He was shooting for a commercial for DirectTV which will be aired soon. The shot was taken from there where he added a lot of hashtags including one of his comeback.

The Myth previously had an appearance on Jim Ross’ podcast where he was positive with the return. If WWE wants him to work more dates in the future then he is open to doing it.

He has been undergone some immense training sessions to keep himself fit enough for the final bout against Lesnar. Until the day his body gives up, he has got no problems to give some more treats to the fans.

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed Goldberg’s status after Mania. He gave a positive nod about the Myth coming back for at least one more match in the future.

He stated that WWE had no intentions to leave him even after the biggest event of the year. Ever since he came back, he was one of the toppers in the merchandise selling for WWE.

Furthermore, big names like the Undertaker or The Rock will not be available for performing at Wrestlemania.

Hence, WWE will need bigger star powers to sell out the next year’s edition of Mania in New Orleans. Hence, a newer deal between Goldberg and WWE will happen sooner.

OneIndia News