Asian Athletics meet: Gold winner says she needs a job to help struggling parents

Bhubansewar, July 10: Even after having created record in the 1500 meter in Asian Athletics championship clocking 4 minutes 17 seconds on Sunday, Chitra P U did not seem to be ecstatic!

Speaking from Bhubneswar after clinching the gold, the 22-year old long distance runner said, “I need a job. I need to help the parents, who are now struggling with farming.”

Along with her parents, grandfather and three siblings, Chitra lives in a small hut in Mundur, Kerala. Ironically, Chitra owns two cars, presented to her by the Kerala Government after winning gold medals in three events (1500, 3000, 4x400 relay) in the Asian School championship. Just that she has no place to park those cars!

Chitra paid rich tributes to her childhood coach Sijin N S and also to the legendary athlete P T Usha. "I could not have achieved today’s success unless Sijin sir was there to support me since my childhood. He spotted me in Mundur High School and kept me motivated. He used to tell me the stories of P T Usha, who conquered the world rising from poor background. I did not even had a spiked boot then and used to run barefoot," she said.

After returning from Malaysia with three trophies four years ago, Chitra got the opportunity to meet her childhood idol when Usha came to Mundur to attend a function.

She advised Chitra to become mentally strong and work harder. "After that day, Sijin showed me the videos P T Usha and her inspirational messages. So, I became one of her students albeit indirectly," she said.

OneIndia News