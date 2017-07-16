Gabrine Muguruza downs Venus Williams in straight sets to win maiden Wimbledon title

London, July 15: Spain's Gabrine Muguruza won her maiden Wimbledon title by defeating five-time champion Venus Williams at the Center Court here on Saturday.

Muguruza took just one hour and 17 minutes to beat Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to clinch her second Grand Slam title.

37-year-old Venus had reached the Wimbledon finals for the first time in nine years and would have become the oldest woman to win it had she won.

Muguruza is the second Spaniard to win the Wimbeldon with first one being Conchita Martinez, who is Muguruza's current coach.

Venus gave a stiff fight in the first set in which she was within two set points to win it, but Muguruza faught back and in the second she did not let Venus win even a single game.

The second set just lasted 17 minutes.

OneIndia News