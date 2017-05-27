French Open Women's Singles: Here are the top 32 seeds

Paris, May 27: French Open 2017 main rounds will commence on Sunday (May 28) at the Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Guide to French Open 2017; Men's Singles Seeds

Top women's Tennis players across the world would take part in the second Grand Slam of the season. Serena Williams had won the first Grand Slam of this year, the Australian Open.

Unfortunately, the record singles Grand Slam winner will be out of action in the French Open due to her pregnancy. Serena's absence will definitely create a huge void at Roland Garros.

Another huge miss for the tournament is Russian Tennis sensation Maria Sharapova's miss. The Russian was denied a wild card entry into the tournament after she came back from her doping ban.

The World no. 1 Germany's Angelique Kerber is given the number 1 seed followed by Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza enters the tournament as the fourth seed. Title favourite Simona Halep who has a slight injury is third-seeded in the tournament.

Here are all the 32 seeded players in French Open Women's Singles

1) Angelique Kerber (Germany)

2) Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

3) Simona Halep (Romania)

4) Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain)

5) Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

6) Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia)

7) Johanna Konta (UK)

8) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)

9) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)

10) Venus Williams (USA)

11) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

12) Madison Keys (USA)

13) Kristina Mladenovic (France)

14) Elena Vesnina (Russia)

15) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

16) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

17) Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

18) Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

19) Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

20) Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)

21) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain)

22) Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia)

23) Samantha Stosur (Australia)

24) Daria Gavrilova (Australia)

25) Lauren Davis (USA)

26) Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

27) Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan)

28) Caroline Garcia (France)

29) Ana Konjuh (Croatia)

30) Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland)

31) Roberta Vinci (Italy)

32) Shuai Zhang (China)

OneIndia News