Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitates French Open winner Rohan Bopanna

New Delhi, June 14: Ace Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna recently won his maiden Grand Slam title at the Roland Garros. Bopanna along with partner Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles category won the French Open.

Bopanna felicitated by Karnataka Government

Rohan was the only Indian this year to win the Grand Slam title in Paris. At the age of 37, this was his first ever Grand Slam title.

Previously he had reached the final of US Open 2010 in doubles category with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Post his triumph at Roland Garros, Bopanna has become a topic of sensation in India. In his home state Karnataka, the state government has already felicitated him with memento and Rs 10 Lakh prize money.

Now, after the Karnataka state government, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitated him. Goel and Bopanna Tweeted about their meeting.

Goel wrote: "Delighted to meet #FrenchOpen Mixed Doubles '17 winner @rohanbopanna; discussed promotion of #tennis among #youth. Keep inspiring all Rohan!"

The Tennis star replied: "Thank you sir. It was great meeting you and discussing future possibilities for development of tennis in India. #RohanBopannaTennisAcademy"

Bopanna will now look forward to continuing his fine form in the upcoming Grand Slam the grandest of all Wimbledon.

