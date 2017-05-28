French Open: Top seed Angelique Kerber stunned in the first round by unseeded Ekaterina Makarova

Paris, May 28: In a major upset, unseededd Ekaterina Makarova stunned top seeded Angelique Kerber by 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of French Open on Sunday (May 28).

With this shocking defeat, Kerber became the first World No. 1 seed to lose in the first round of Open Era.

Kerber fell in the first round of the women's draw of the Roland Garros.

The German became the first top seeded woman to lose in the opening round of the French Open since the sport turned professional in 1968. Kerber lacked the pace and power to trouble a fellow left-hander.

Kerber, 29, has struggled this year, withdrawing from the Madrid Open with a thigh injury and going down in straight sets to qualifier Anna Kontaveit in Rome.

But Sunday's setback on clay court threatens to leave her season in tatters.

"I need matches. I need matches where I can start playing and feeling my tennis. Winning matches," she said prior to Sunday's loss.

Earlier this year, Kerber's maiden Grand Slam title defence, and first major tournament as world number one, ended poorly in the US Open too.

Unseeded Coco Vandeweghe of USA defeated Kerber 6-2, 6-3 the first Grand Slam of the year.

OneIndia News