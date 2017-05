Paris, May 30: Third seed Stan Wawrinka on Tuesday (May 30) defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik to advance to the second round of the French Open here.

The World No. 3 tennis star finished the game 6-2, 7- 6 (6), 6-3 in one hour and 57 minutes, reports Efe.

The Swiss star, the winner of the clay court in Paris in 2015, is set to face Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov, who earlier on Tuesday eliminated Argentina's Carlos Berlocq.

IANS