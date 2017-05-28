French Open: Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez advances in second round

Written by: IANS
Paris, May 29: Spanish tennis player Guillermo Garcia-Lopez knocked out Luxembourgish Gilles Muller and reached the second round of the French Open here on Sunday (May 28).

Although the Spaniard suffered pain in his left leg, Garcia-Lopez defeated his Luxembourgish rival 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 in three hours and 27 minutes, reports Efe.

File photo: Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

Garcia-Lopez is to play the second round against the winner of the match between Argentine Marco Trungelliti and Frenchman Quentin Halys.

Story first published: Sunday, May 28, 2017, 21:18 [IST]
