French Open: Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez advances in second round

Paris, May 29: Spanish tennis player Guillermo Garcia-Lopez knocked out Luxembourgish Gilles Muller and reached the second round of the French Open here on Sunday (May 28).

Guide to French Open

Although the Spaniard suffered pain in his left leg, Garcia-Lopez defeated his Luxembourgish rival 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 in three hours and 27 minutes, reports Efe.

Garcia-Lopez is to play the second round against the winner of the match between Argentine Marco Trungelliti and Frenchman Quentin Halys.

IANS