French Open: Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez advances in second round

Paris, May 29: Spanish tennis player Guillermo Garcia-Lopez knocked out Luxembourgish Gilles Muller and reached the second round of the French Open here on Sunday (May 28).
Although the Spaniard suffered pain in his left leg, Garcia-Lopez defeated his Luxembourgish rival 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 in three hours and 27 minutes, reports Efe.
File photo: Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
Garcia-Lopez is to play the second round against the winner of the match between Argentine Marco Trungelliti and Frenchman Quentin Halys.
IANS