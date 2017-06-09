French Open: Stanislas Wawrinka beats Andy Murray to reach final

Paris, June 9: Third-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka sailed to the final of French Open 2017 beating world number 1 Andy Murray 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 in the semi-final.

The 2015 French Open winner fought hard against the top-seeded player to reach the 4th major final of his career.

Wawrinka will face the winner of second semi-final which will be contested between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem later today.

Andy Murray took the first 7-6, but Wawrinka came back with a 6-3 win in the second set. Thereafter it was a topsy-turvy ride. Murray won the third set 7-5 but the eventual winner restored parity in the fourth set.

After a long fight, Wawrinka snatched the match with crushing 6-1 win in the fifth set.

STANd and Deliver 🔥



The 2015 champion is through to his 4th Major final after battling past No.1 Murray 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/XI1BdTzkq6 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017

OneIndia News