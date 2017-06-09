French Open: Stanislas Wawrinka beats Andy Murray to reach final

Written by: IANS
Paris, June 9: Third-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka sailed to the final of French Open 2017 beating world number 1 Andy Murray 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 in the semi-final.

The 2015 French Open winner fought hard against the top-seeded player to reach the 4th major final of his career.

Stanislas Wawrinka (Image courtesy: Roland Garros Twitter handle)
Wawrinka will face the winner of second semi-final which will be contested between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem later today.

Andy Murray took the first 7-6, but Wawrinka came back with a 6-3 win in the second set. Thereafter it was a topsy-turvy ride. Murray won the third set 7-5 but the eventual winner restored parity in the fourth set.

After a long fight, Wawrinka snatched the match with crushing 6-1 win in the fifth set.

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 21:20 [IST]
