French Open: Sania out of women's doubles, Bopanna in men's doubles second round

Paris, May 31: Mixed day for Indian fans as Sania Mirza crashed out of the French Open women's doubles in the first round while Rohan Bopanna reached the second round.

Sania Mirza who teamed up with Kazakhstani Tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova lost to Australia's Daria Gavrilova and Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-7 6-1 2-6 in the first round.

Fourth-seeded Mirza and Shvedova were one of the favourites this time to win the title but their defeat in the very first round came as a real shocker.

Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas registered straight sets win to enter the second round of the men's doubles competition at the French Open tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The ninth-seeded Indo-Uruguayan combination needed just 53 minutes to thrash the French pair of Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.

It was a disappointing day for Sania Mirza, however, as the Hyderabad girl and her partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan crashed out in the first round of the women's doubles event.

The fourth seeds went down 6-7(5), 6-1, 2-6 to Daria Gavrilova of Australia and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Sania will next be seen in the mixed doubles event alongside Ivan Dodig of Croatia. The second-seeded pair had finished runners-up last year.

IANS