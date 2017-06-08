French Open: Rohan Bopanna, Gaby Dabrowski clinch mixed doubles title

Paris, June 8: Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski won the final of the mixed doubles category at the French Open here on Thursday (June 8).

Bopanna and Dabrowski overcame the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

This was Bopanna's first ever Grand Slam title which he bagged partnering with the 25-year-old Canada's Dabrowski.

IANS