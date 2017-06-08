French Open: Rohan Bopanna, Gaby Dabrowski clinch mixed doubles title

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Paris, June 8: Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski won the final of the mixed doubles category at the French Open here on Thursday (June 8).

Bopanna and Dabrowski overcame the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Rohan Bopanna and Gaby Dabrowski with the title (Image courtesy: Roland Garros Twitter handle)
Rohan Bopanna and Gaby Dabrowski with the title (Image courtesy: Roland Garros Twitter handle)

This was Bopanna's first ever Grand Slam title which he bagged partnering with the 25-year-old Canada's Dabrowski.

IANS

Read more about:

french open, rohan bopanna, tennis, sports

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 17:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...