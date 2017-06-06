French Open: Rain pushes Nadal, Djokovic quarter-finals back to Wednesday

Paris, June 7: Torrential rain forced Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's quarter-finals at the French Open to be delayed until Wednesday (June 7).

Play was held up for over three hours on Tuesday (June 6) before finally resuming at 1845 local time (1645 GMT) with the first two women's quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky was a set up on France's Kristina Mladenovic on Court Philippe Chatrier before the interruption.

Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko was serving for the second set in her match against Caroline Woznacki after the Dane clinched the opener 6-4.

Nine-time champion Nadal is due to take on compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, while title-holder Djokovic faces sixth seed Dominic Thiem in a repeat of last year's semi-final.

As a result of the downpours, all four men's quarter-finals will be played on Wedneday with Andy Murray against Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka facing Marin Cilic.

