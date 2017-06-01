French Open: Rafa Nadal opens up after convincing win in second round

Paris, June 1: Rafael Nadal, the 'King of Clay', marched on to the third round of the French Open 2017 with a convincing victory over Robin Hasse.

French Open: Nadal in third round

The game ended 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in favour of the Spaniard as he looked to have complete control over proceedings. Chasing his tenth French Open title, Rafael Nadal will face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the third round.

After his convincing win, Nadal opened up to the media and stated that he believed that he had a great match. “I felt I had things pretty much under control, that I could change the direction the ball went in.

"I didn’t really think about it too hard, because when you think about it too hard, you can’t act anymore. So I tried not to think about it too much, and it went well,” the fourth-seeded said.

Nadal seemed to be enjoying himself in Paris’ heat, as the conditions supported the Spaniard and gave his groundstrokes a little extra bounce.

“It’s true that if sun there, between 18 and 25 degrees, normally is good for me, because the ball flies and we have good bounces on my forehand, especially,” Nadal concluded.

In other news, former number one and the defending champion Novak Djokovic eased passed the challenge of Portugal’s Joao Sousa as he registered a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win and will face Diego Schwartzman in the third round.

Rafael Nadal is chasing the historic tenth French Open title which will be an amazing achievement for the player.

He has not won a major in the last three years but is looking sharp this time out. So,, the worldwide fanbase of the Spaniard can certainly dream of 'La Decima’.

OneIndia News