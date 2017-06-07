French Open: Nadal to face Thiem in semi-final, Djokovic crashes out

Paris, Juen 7: Record 9 times French Open winner Rafael Nadal reached the semifinal of the tournament after getting a walkover in his quarterfinal clash against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

The 'King of Clay' as he Nadal is popularly known as had won the first set comfortably 6-2 and was leading 2-0 in the second set.

Pablo Busta was suffering an abdominal problem just after the first set. He managed to play the first two games but gave up after that. He received treatment and later left the court giving a walkover.

It was indeed a very disappointing moment for the 25-eyar-old Spaniard who had entered the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career.

It was a dream match for Busta to face a legend like Rafael Nadal, but unfortunately, it ended on a very sad note as he failed to complete the match.

Dominic Thiem stuns Djokovic

23-year-old Austrian Tennis sensation stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final. Thiem defeated Djokovic 7-6(5) 6-3 6-0 in straight sets.

Djokovic managed to stage some fight in the first set as it went to the tie-breaker. In the second set Thiem slowly showcased his dominance and the third set was a complete whitewash as he won it 6-0.

.@ThiemDomi downs defending champion Djokovic to reach the #RG17 SFs!

Dominic Thiem fait tomber le champion en titre ! pic.twitter.com/U9iKJWbT7k — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2017

Thiem recently won the Italian Open on clay court before the French Open where he had defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final.

The duo once again lock horns in the semi-final of French Open 2017.

In other quarter-final matches today, Stanislas Wawrinka take on Marin Cilic and world number 1 Andy Murray meet Kei Nishikori.

