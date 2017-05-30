French Open: Novak Djokovic hails Andre Agassi's impact after win

Paris, May 30: World number two Novak Djokovic and his new coach Andre Agassi have been testing the partnership out this week at French Open, and the Serbian has already seen enough to know he wants it to continue.

Djokovic, Nadal win

"He's going to stay, I hope, until the end of this week," Djokovic said. Yesterday (May 29), second-seeded Djokovic defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to progress to the second round at Roland Garros.

"Then he has to leave because he has some things that he cannot reschedule. I'm going to try to use the time spent with him as best as we can. So far plenty of information, plenty of things to process. I'm really enjoying it.

"It's going to take a little bit of time, and all the good things take a bit of time to get their real effect. I'm patient and for us this is a great way to start off our collaboration and friendship and get to know each other and then see where it takes us.

"It's hopefully something that can be long term."

Djokovic split from his long-time team last month as he sought answers to the slump that has seen him struggle since adding a fourth consecutive grand slam title here last year.

He is not expecting his relationship with eight-time grand slam champion Agassi to result in any dramatic differences to his playing style.

Djokovic, who will play Portugal's Joao Sousa in round two, added: 'He says the right things in the right moment. Everything he says, it's very useful for me. And it definitely makes sense.

"I'm trying to implement certain things on the court. It's not anything that really will significantly change my game. I won't start to play serve and volley or something like that.

"It's more about the mindset, the approach, because I feel that the game that I have has gotten me to where I am for a reason, and he feels that my game is very much at a good place. It's just matter of fine-tuning it in the right way."

OneIndia News