French Open: Nadal, Djokovic sail through to third round

Paris, May 31: Second-seeded Novak Djokovic and fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal sailed through to third round by comfortably winning their respective matches in French Open today (May 31).

World number 2 Djokovic defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa in straight sets 6-1 6-4 6-3 to advance. Tournament favourite Nadal too won in straight sets producing identical scoreline as Djokovic. He defeated Netherland Robin Hasse.

It was an easy tie for both the Ace Tennis stars and they comfortably won their second round matches. Nadal's lethal forehand was back in business in this match and gave the fans a glimpse what is in store for them.

The 9-time French Open winning Spaniard is on course to win his 10th title this time and he is the hot favourite in the tournament.

In other another important clash, 11th seeded Gregor Dimitrov defeated veteran Spanish player Tommy Robredo in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. 7-5.

