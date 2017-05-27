French Open Men's Singles: Here are the top 32 seeds

Paris, May 27: French Open 2017 main rounds will commence on Sunday (May 28) at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.

Guide to French Open 2017; Women's Singles Seeds

Top Tennis players around the world will take part in the season's second Grand Slam. Tennis legend Roger Federer had won the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.

Unfortunately, the maestro just ahead of the tournament had announced that he will not participate in this year's French Open.

British Tennis ace Andy Murray, who is also the world number 1 currently, has received the top seedings this year followed by world number 2 and defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Title favourite and record 9-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will go into the tournament as the fourth seed.

Nadal who had not won the tournament in the last two editions is slowly getting back to his best and fans expect the Spaniard to win the title one more time.

The Spaniard currently has 14 Grand Slams. A French Open win will make him the second highest Grand Slam winner of all time behind Roger Federer who has 18. Nadal will surpass another legend, Pete Sampras.

Here are all the 32 seeded players in French Open Men's Singles

1) Andy Murray (England)

2) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

3) Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

4) Rafael Nadal (Spain)

5) Milos Raonic (Canada)

6) Dominic Thiem (Austria)

7) Marin Cilic (Croatia)

8) Kei Nishikori (Japan)

9) Alexander Zverev (Germany)

10) David Goffin (Belgium)

11) Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)

13) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

14) Jack Sock (USA)

15) Gael Monfils (France)

16) Lucas Pouille (France)

17) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)

18) Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

19) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain)

20) Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

21) John Isner (USA)

22) Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay)

23) Ivo Karlovic (Croatia)

24) Richard Gasquet (France)

25) Steve Johnson (USA)

26) Gilles Muller (Luxembourg)

27) Sam Querrey (USA)

28) Fabio Fognini (Italy)

29) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina)

30) David Ferrer (Spain)

31) Gilles Simon (France)

32) Mischa Zverev (Germany)

