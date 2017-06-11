French Open: 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal wins record 10th title

Paris, June 11: 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal bagged his record 10th French Open title as he defeated thrid-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka in the final at Roland Garros.

Fourth-seeded Nadal completely outclassed his opponent Wawrinka as he won the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

The French Open legend was simply at his best and Wawrinka seemed helpless against an unstoppable Rafael Nadal.

Nadal with his French Open 2017 title, surpasses Tennis great Pete Sampras', Grand Slam tally of 14. This was the 15th Grand Slam of the Spaniard. He now has 3 less that record winner Roger Federer.

This is how some Tennis stars reacted to Nadal's win

10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017

What an amazing tournament for the king. Remarkable achievement @RafaelNadal 👑🙌🏻1️⃣0️⃣🏆 #RG17 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 11, 2017

Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima ...I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17 — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017

Nadal won the French Open after a gap of 2 years. In the last 12 years, Nadal has completely dominated the proceedings at Roland Garros.

He won it 4 times in a row from 2005-09. Then again won it 5 times in a row, 2010-14. He is the first player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title 10 times.

IANS