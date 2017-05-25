French Open: Juan Martin del Potro in a major doubt for Roland Garros

Paris. May 25: Juan Martin del Potro could pull out of the French Open after the Argentine said he is battling with shoulder and back issues.

During his defeat to Gastao Elias at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, the Argentine revealed that he was fighting with problems with his shoulder and his back during the contest.

The 28-year-old surrendered to the Portuguese player in the tournament who achieved his first ATP World Tour quarter-final of the year, losing 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 within just two hours.

He confirmed the news of his obstacle after the defeat and said he could miss the second grand slam of the year because of this problem.

He also suggested that he will undergo tests in Paris before deciding on a choice regardless of whether he will play the French Open or not which begins on Sunday (May 28).

"I feel pain in the shoulder and back," Del Potro said.

"I will go to Paris and I will take a decision soon about whether I play the French Open."

The big Argentine recently moved up to four placed in the ATP ranking and currently at the 30th position.

Because of injury issues, Del Potro hasn't able to compete at Roland Garros since 2012. The 2009 US Open champion lost to Roger Federer in his last appearance at Roland Garros five years back despite winning the initial two sets.

Del Potro is not the only name who is doubtful for the big event. Eugenie Bouchard also recently pulled out from the Nuremberg open because of a right ankle injury whereas Laura Siegemund also suffered a serious knee injury that will force her out of Roland Garros.

Another favourite Simona Halep also insisted yesterday that she could also avoid the French Open after damaging her ankle ligaments in Sunday’s Italian Open final defeat to Elina Svitolina.

The draw for the French Open will occur on Friday and the competition will commence just after two days of the draw.

OneIndia News