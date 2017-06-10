French Open: Jelena Ostapenko beat Simona Halep to win women's singles title

Written by: IANS
Paris, June 10: 20-year-old Latvian Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko stunned third-seeded Simona Halep in the of French Open 2017 to win the women's singles title this year.

Ostapenko came back from behind in the first set to turn the odds in her favour. She won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the title.

Jelena Ostapenko (Image courtesy: Roland Garros Twitter handle)
It was a heartbreak for Halep, who came back from an injury and played some exquisite Tennis to reach the final of the tournament, but unfortunately failed to win the title.

After winning her maiden Grand Slam, Ostapenko said: "I really enjoy to play here. It's a really great time, I really love to be here"

