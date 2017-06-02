French Open: Indian pair of Raja-Sharan in pre-quarters

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Paris, June 2: The Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan upstaged the 15th-seeded Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic to enter the men's doubles pre- quarterfinals of the French Open here.

The unseeded Indian combo defeated Oliver and Mate 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second-round match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

French Open: Indian pair of Raja-Sharan in pre-quarters

The duo will next face the 11th seeded team of Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau.

The young Indian pair send down five aces and also converted two of the five break point chances that came their way. Oliver and Mate paid the price for failing to convert the six break point opportunities.

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski notched up a facile 6-0 6-1 win over Australian pair of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid in the opening match of mixed doubles yesterday (June 1).

PTI

Read more about:

french open, tennis, sports, paris, roland garros

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 10:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...