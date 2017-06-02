French Open: India's Rohan Bopanna enters second round

Paris, June 2: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski dished out a dominating show to make a positive start to their mixed doubles campaign at the French Open here yesterday (June 1).

The Indo-Canadian combo notched up a facile 6-0, 6-1 win over Australian pair of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid in the opening match that lasted just 39 minutes.

The seeded seventh duo will next face New Zealand's Artem Sitak and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Bopanna and Dabrowski send down as many as five aces and converted five break points out of the seven chances that came their way.

