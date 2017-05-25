French Open: Great Britain's Tara Moore loses in qualifiers

Paris, May 25: Great Britain’s Tennis star Tara Moore was beaten in her opening qualifying match at the French Open on Wednesday (May 25).

The British number four went down 6-2 7-5 to the higher-ranked Kai-Chen Chang, of Chinese Taipei. [Guide to French Open 2017]

The result was no real surprise with Moore preferring the grass courts and Chang being the sixth seed for the qualifying event in Paris.

Moore's second serve came under particular attack and she managed to win only 25 percent of the points behind it.

Hong Kong-born Moore lost the opening three games on her way to surrender the first set in just over half an hour.

She rallied to take a 3-0 lead in the second before Chang battled back to secure victory on her fourth match point.

The 24-year-old Moore, currently sitting at a career-high ranked of 145 following a good year on the ITF Pro Circuit, will now focus on the upcoming grass court season.

British interest in the Paris qualifying event is now solely focused on Heather Watson - the only one of four Britons to make it through the first round. Watson faces Czech Tereza Smitkova in the second round on Thursday (May 25).

Elsewhere, Britain's Kyle Edmund was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-4 by France's world number 32 Gilles Simon at the Lyon Open.

In other news, World number four Simona Halep says she has only a "50-50" chance of being fit for next week's French Open. The 25-year-old Romanian tore an ankle ligament during the Italian Open final.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed," said Halep, the beaten finalist at Roland Garros in 2014. "Doctors say it's 50-50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday."

Alongside Simona Halep, high-profile stars like Caroline Wozniacki and reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza are also doubtful for the major clay court event.

OneIndia News